WASHINGTON: An emotional President-elect Joe Biden flew to Washington Tuesday on the eve of his inauguration, as his predecessor Donald Trump — who will snub Biden’s swearing-in — for the first time wished success to the new administration.

Tears rolled down Biden’s cheeks at a farewell ceremony in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, where he paid tribute to his late son and rising politician Beau, before catching a plane to the capital.

“Excuse the emotion, but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart,” Biden said. “I only have one regret, that he’s not here, because we should be introducing him as president.”Trump, who has not appeared in public for a week, broke days of silence with a videoed farewell address which the White House said would be released later in the day.

According to excerpts, Trump for the first time asked Americans to “pray” for the success of the incoming Biden administration — a change of tune from weeks spent persuading his huge number of Republican followers that the Democrat cheated in their election battle.Donald Trump also said he was the first president in many years to have left office without starting a war. “I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars,” he said, according to excerpts from the address. Touting his toughness against China, he said he had brought unprecedented international pressure on the communist US rival.

Biden left for Washington with his wife Jill Biden. Together with incoming vice president Kamala Harris — the first woman ever to hold the job. The inaugural speech will last between 20-30 minutes, according to a source familiar with preparations, and “he will reach out to all Americans, and call on every citizen to be part of meeting the extraordinary challenges facing all of us,” an advisor said, asking to remain unnamed.