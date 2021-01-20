Wanted criminal killed in Larkana encounter

SUKKUR: The Larkana Police have shot dead a wanted criminal in an encounter in Larkana. SSP Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangash said the police had chased a gang of criminals after getting a tip-off in the limits of Vehar Police Station, Larkana. He said the police party reached the spot and the criminals resorted to firing at them. On retaliation, a wanted criminal was killed, while others managed to escape. He said the deceased criminal was recognised as Nadir, s/o Abdul Rehman Lashari, a resident of Gharhi Khairo, Jacobabad. The police have also recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession.