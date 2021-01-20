close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

Wanted criminal killed in Larkana encounter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

SUKKUR: The Larkana Police have shot dead a wanted criminal in an encounter in Larkana. SSP Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangash said the police had chased a gang of criminals after getting a tip-off in the limits of Vehar Police Station, Larkana. He said the police party reached the spot and the criminals resorted to firing at them. On retaliation, a wanted criminal was killed, while others managed to escape. He said the deceased criminal was recognised as Nadir, s/o Abdul Rehman Lashari, a resident of Gharhi Khairo, Jacobabad. The police have also recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession.

Latest News

More From Pakistan