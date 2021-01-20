Covid kills 17 more in Sindh as another 778 test positive

Seventeen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 778 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,830 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 11,208 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 778 people, or seven per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,598,871 tests, which have resulted in 237,308 positive cases, which means that 9.13 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.61 per cent in Sindh. He said that 18,377 patients are currently under treatment: 17,407 in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 958 at hospitals, while 869 patients are in critical condition, of whom 88 are on life support.

He added that 870 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 215,101, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.64 per cent. The CM said that out of the 778 fresh cases of Sindh, 597 (or 77 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 290 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 195 from District South, 68 from District Central, 17 from District Korangi, 15 from District Malir and 12 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 41 new cases, Mirpurkhas 20, Jacobabad 12, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu seven each, Sanghar six, Sukkur and Jamshoro five each, Badin four, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta and Ghotki three each, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Sujawal two each, and Larkana one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government.