Cabinet body okays several proposals

LAHORE:The 47th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business chaired by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat held here Monday at the Civil Secretariat discussed in detail 12 agenda items of different departments.

The committee approved a number of proposals, including nomination of Chairperson and Technical Expert of DG Khan Koh-e-Sulaiman Development Authority, Establishment of Permanent Secretariat of Council of Common Interests, Amendment in Ravi Urban Development Authority Bill 2021 and Amendment in Punjab Police Department Service Rules 2017.

Approving the drafts of District Development Authority Ordinance 2021 and Punjab Museum Act 2021, it also ratified the agreement for construction of eight shelter homes under Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and Punjab Department of Social Welfare.

sealed: PFA sealed six food points on the usage of hazardous, prohibited ingredients and violations of SOPs. Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali said that food points, including Bhola Sweets Production Unit, Karachi Fish storage area in Shalimar were sealed. Malik Shahzad Pan shop was sealed over selling prohibited gutka.