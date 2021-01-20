Minister suspends Shahdara hospital MS for negligence

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid suspended Medical Superintendent (MS) Govt Teaching Hospital Shahdara Dr Shahid Iqbal Qureshi here on Tuesday. He was suspended for negligence. On the directions of the minister, Additional Secretary (Development) Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Asif Tufail visited the Govt Teaching Hospital Shahdara. He visited the operation theatre, emergency unit and other sections and reviewed the arrangements of cleanliness and medical facilities. During his visit, the MS was found absent from duty. The minister ordered a schedule for visits of officials to different hospitals to assess the performance of medical superintendents. She said during surprise visits, if serious negligence and mismanagement was found, the MS concerned shall be suspended.