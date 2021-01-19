close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
Mufti Qavi going for legal action over slap by lady

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2021

MULTAN: Religious scholar Mufti Abdul Qavi Monday said that he was taking legal action against the woman who slapped him when he was sitting in a hotel room in Karachi.

Talking to The News, Mufti Abdul Qavi disclosed the facts that a video has gone viral in social media showing him as a woman is slapping on his cheeks. He said that he was in Karachi on the invitation of a television channel to participate in a programme.

“I was sitting in my hotel room in Karachi when a lady entered in an aggressive manners in the presence of Hareem Shah. The woman’s name is Ayisha. She slapped me and then left the room”, he said. Mufti Qavi said he was going for legal proceedings against the woman.

