JI to prefer youth candidates for LG polls

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Youth Wing central president Zubair Ahmad Gondal has said that more than 50 per cent of the JI candidates for local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be from youth.

“Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to provide youngsters an opportunity to contest the local government elections to pull the country out of challenges being confronted by the nation because of the corruption and bad governance,” he said while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected district youth body in Oghi on Monday.

JI district president Dr Tariq Sherazi, JI youth provincial general secretary Hafeezullah Khaksar and others also addressed the gathering.

Gondal said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, which came into power through the support of youngsters, ignored them and didn’t do anything for their welfare despite being in power since 2018.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to provide employment to over 10 million people but he instead left unemployed such a large number of people during the last two years of his government,” he said.Earlier, Gondal administered the oath to the newly elected district president JI Youth Hafeezur Rehman.