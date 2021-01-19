Forget about NRO, minister tells opposition

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal regretted that the opposition, which weakened the state institutions in the past, is attempting to siege the institutions now for some political gains. He advised the opposition to forget about the NRO as PM Imran Khan has waged an arduous campaign against corruption and the fight against corruption would be brought to its logical end.

Talking to a delegation of party workers at his camp office on Monday, the minister said the people had fully foiled every conspiracy of the opposition. The opposition leaders should shun their negative and undemocratic attitude forthwith, he advised. The people snatched away power from the looters in 2018 and the negative politics of the corrupt will be buried in the elections of 2023, he continued.

Aslam Iqbal emphasised that the opposition was frustrated after the failure of its political tactics as it tried to put the lives of the people in danger for some political benefits. The disappointing political moves of the opposition, aimed at creating unrest, will face defeat, he held. The development process is unacceptable to the PDM, he lamented.

concern over Rescue 1122 services: The 50th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Finance and Development, chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here Monday.

More than 16 recommendations from various departments were presented in the meeting. Revalidation of funds for Public Sector Development Programme during CFY by Irrigation Department, Provision of Health Professional Allowance of Doctors providing services in Emergency Service 1122 Punjab, Establishment of Rescue Centers in Fazla Kachh, Tehsil Taunsa and Bharti, creation of 175 new posts for Punjab Forensic Science Agency, special grants for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau employees, Rehmat-ulil-Aalmeen Scholarships in colleges and universities by the Department of Higher Education and recommendation of funds from the Department of Health for Emergency Operation Theatres at Allied Hospital Faisalabad have been approved.

Recommendations for setting up of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology University Sambarial in Sialkot, Hafizabad University, Thokar Niaz Beg Bus Terminal and Mother and Child Hospital in Murree were postponed till detailed analysis of the plans. Expressing concern over the services of Rescue 1122, the provincial minister said that delays of Rescue 1122 in traffic accidents and emergencies and lack of interest of the staff were leading to increase in death rate.

The minister said that the government, while recognizing the importance of emergency services, was ensuring the establishment of centers at the tehsil level in different districts.