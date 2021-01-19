close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2021

Girl commits suicide

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2021

LAHORE:A 24-year old girl committed suicide in a private hostel in Township. The victim identified as Iqra, a resident of Mailsi was a student of a private university and had been staying at a hostel in Township. She reportedly hanged herself to death. Police removed the body to morgue. Reportedly, the victim had been facing some domestic issues.

Man hit to death: A 40-year old man died in a road accident in the Muhfaiz Town area on Monday. The victim was crossing road when a speeding car hit him. He fell down and received serious injuries. The victim was shifted to hospital where he died.

