PAS to award scientists contributing extraordinarily

Islamabad:Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) has announced to confer ‘Gold Medals and Awards 2021’ upon the Pakistani scientists who have made outstanding contributions in scientific research.

The PAS has invited the nominations from the Pakistani scientists in different disciplines for their selection for the prestigious awards which were being given with an objective to acknowledge their contributions to society.

According to an official of the academy, PAS gold medals will be awarded in various disciplines including Agriculture Sciences, including Veterinary Sciences and Forestry; Biological Science, including Botany, Zoology, Microbiology and Bio-Chemistry; Chemical Sciences including Pharmaceutical Sciences; Earth and Environmental Sciences and Emerging Technologies, including Biotechnology, Nanotechnology, Molecular Biology and Bioinformatics.

The other disciplines include Engineering Sciences, including Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Sciences;Health Sciences and Physics. The other awards to be given included Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Gold Medal in Chemistry for Scientists under 40; Dr. M. Raziuddin Siddiqui Prize in Chemistry for Scientists under 40; Dr. Shah Jahan Prize in Agriculture for Scientists under 40; PAS-COMSTECH Prize in Computer Science (IT); Dr. M. N. Azam Prize in Computer Science (Software) and Prof. Zabta K. Shinwari Gold Medal in Biotechnology for Scientists under 50.Abdus Salam Prize in Basic Sciences for Scientists under 40 in Biology and Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Prize in Applied Science-Technology for Scientists under 40 in Engineering Sciences were also among the awards to be given.

About the nomination procedure, the official informed that only one nomination can be made in each subject by Fellows of the Academy, Vice Chancellors or Rectors of Universities and Heads of Organisations engaged in scientific education and research.

While a statement will also be provided by the nominator that the nominee is not involved in any plagiarism or misconduct case.

The nominations with filled proforma should reach on or before February 17 to Professor Dr Tasawar Hayat, Secretary General, Pakistan Academy of Sciences, 3-Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad, Phone no: (92-51) 9204843, Email: [email protected] The nominators can get further details about the nomination procedures, eligibility criteria and documentation are available on the Academy''s website www.paspk.org