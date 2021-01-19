In-person learning resumes

Islamabad:Students of class 9 to 12 and O and A Levels across the country resumed in-person learning on Monday after a break of over 50 days.

Last week, the federal government approved a plan to allow the return of students to educational institutions to avoid further loss of education. Strict implementation of stand operating procedures was ensured in schools and temperatures of students were checked at the entrance, while social distancing was practiced on campus.

Classrooms and halls at schools and colleges were sanitised before the students arrived. Hand sanitisers were placed at multiple points inside campuses as well. Primary to grade eight and universities will reopen on February 1.