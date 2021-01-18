SMBR says reforms in Revenue Dept underway

PESHAWAR: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Syed Zafar Ali Shah has said that following clear instructions of the chief minister

and chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the process of reforms in the Revenue Department is underway.

he said the reforms will have fruitful impacts on all sectors, including the land management, housing, works, forests, environment and tourism.

He appreciated the role of all other departments for cooperating with the Board of Revenue.

Presiding over a meeting at his office in Civil Secretariat on forest lands and linking national parks to the GIS system and promoting eco-tourism, he appreciated the spirit of the secretary environment on the steps taken to manage and integrate the modern system and assured the services and cooperation of the Board of Revenue in this regard.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that candid steps have been taken to reform the Revenue Department to rid the people of the old Patwari culture and make the entire Patwar system transparent.

“For the first time in the history of the province, a compulsory computer training of Patwaris has been started.

A six-month Patwari training course based on GIS and Geo-Survey has been started, Patwaris’ selection has been done mandatory through ETEA and recruitment of women Patwaris has also been started,” he added.