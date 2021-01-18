Karachi’s transport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I am a university student and often uses cab to go to my university. I started using the services of a ride-hailing app a couple of years ago. Then, the fare prices were affordable. Now, there has been a huge increase in fares. There are few cabs on roads, and if you’re lucky to find one, you will have to pay a huge amount of money.
Almost every big city has a public transportation system of trains and buses. It is unfortunate that Karachi doesn’t have any such facility. For students, going to the university becomes a huge problem. The Sindh government should work towards improving the city’s transport system.
Almas Tariq
Karachi