AVCC arrests suspect for abduction and killing of minor boy

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have made a major breakthrough in the kidnapping-cum-murder case of a minor boy.

According to the AVCC, a suspect, namely Salman, had been arrested who also confessed to his crime of kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old boy, Shahid Ali.

The boy was kidnapped on January 6 from the Saeedabad area of Baldia Town.

Police said the kidnappers had demanded a ransom amount of Rs7 million from the family.

The AVCC said the arrested suspect had in the past worked in the Police Helpline 15 for eight months on a contract basis. He reportedly told the investigators that the murdered boyâ€™s father was trying to buy a plot worth Rs7 million after selling his two plots and he came to know about it through an estate agency.

Police said both the victim boy and the suspect lived in the same area and Salman killed Shahid because he had identified him. Further investigations are under way.