Varsities’ role in resolving socio-economic issues stressed

LAHORE : Punjab University Council of Professionals (PU CoPs) has arranged a banquet in honour of an alumnus of Punjab University and lawyer, Abid Saqi, Vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council.

According to a press release, the event was organised at the University Club. Members of the Executive Committee of the PU CoPs were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Abid Saqi talked about the legacy of colonial mindset of Concessions and Control.

The tools are still being used to exploit the minds. The heinous crime of human slavery is continuing with slavery of minds which perpetuates the shackles of wrongdoings and manhandling of the human folk by the people at the helm of affairs, he viewed.

Saqi was of the opinion that the universities are seats of learning where new knowledge is created with the help of continuing dialogue, debates.

The universities have to play due role. There is a strong need to provide congenial environment of free debate and thought, he said and underscored that the universities in Pakistan are not coming up with leadership role of the common folk and providing solutions to various socio-economic issues prevalent in society.

He emphasised the need for collaborative efforts for social uplift.

“The faculty of the universities has to play a gigantic role to lead the nation and they must be given an environment free of coercion and control. They need an enabling environment of free enquiry, freedom of difference of opinion. Universities must be free of systemic victimisation, manipulation and patronage. Structural exploitation goes hands in hands with exploitation of minds to perpetuate patron client relationship, he said.

Abid Saqi appreciated the efforts of PU CoPs to initiate the culture of debate and dialogue in the university. He assured his fullest support to the PU CoPs in advancing the initiative. The talk ended with questions and answers.