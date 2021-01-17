Capital gets another scenic trail for trekkers

Islamabad : The climate change ministry has opened newly developed Trail IV for trekkers in the lush green area spreading over 6.3 kilometres in the heart of the scenic Margalla Hills.

There are two routes of Trail IV and both present a serene and calm natural environment. One is from Pir Sohawa Road via Ridge Trail and it is 6.3 kilometres long. It would take 2 hours and 30 minutes for trekkers to complete this distance. Another route is from Dhoke Jeevan Loop and it is 10 kilometres long and would take trekkers almost 3 hours to cover it.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has sorted out the modalities to translate this project into reality. The establishment of Trail IV is part of a series of steps being taken to provide trekkers with access to natural environment focusing on protection and preservation of fauna and flora and wildlife species.

The dustbins are present everywhere to ensure cleanliness and the trekkers would not be allowed to throw waste anywhere on the route of the Trail IV.

According to the guidelines prepared for the trekkers, they are bound to leave everything they find including branches of trees. They should take their litter away and dispose of it appropriately.

Camping is not permitted except in designated areas. The trekkers cannot light fires and barbeques are only allowed in designated places.

“Leave animals alone, observe them only. Leave your pets at home as they are not permitted on the trail. Please leave plants (including firewood), saws, firearms, and other potential weapons outside the trail,” they maintained.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has appreciated the opening of Trail IV and hoped that it would provide trekkers with an opportunity to enjoy natural green environment of the Margalla Hills.