The rate of unemployment is increasing in the country. The government has shown no interest in creating job opportunities for the people. A few years back, Pakistan had a vibrant start-up culture. Now, almost every small-scale business has been shut down. Our government needs to understand that in this digital age, start-ups can play a big role in uplifting the economy. Our neighbouring countries invested in small businesses at the right time. These countries are now reaping the benefits of their timely decisions in the form of impressive economic growth.

On the other hand, our educated people are doing menial jobs to earn a monthly income. It is painful to see how we have wasted our potential. All political parties are equally responsible for our sorry state.

Mahnoor Kamran

Karachi