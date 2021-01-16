Foreign funding case: PPP, PML-N not submitting record: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Just a day ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s planned protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretariat here, the ECP Scrutiny Committee has summoned PML-N and PPP leaders in the foreign funding case.

In a related development, a PTI lawmaker challenged PPP and PML-N leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz to submit records of their party funding amid charges of receiving funds from prohibited sources.

As the mainstream opposition parties demand early judgment in the PTI foreign funding case, they have been issued notices, asking them to appear before the scrutiny committee on January 18, while the PDM has announced a protest on January 19. On its part, the PTI submitted a new application to the chief election commissioner, seeking day-to-day hearing of foreign funding cases against the two parties.

After submitting the application for speeding up the scrutiny process, PTI MNA Farrukh Habib challenged PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal to submit the record sought by the scrutiny committee, saying the PDM’ protest plan is meant to pressurize the ECP and get an ‘NRO’ in prohibited funding cases.