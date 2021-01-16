Pak students get laurels in international public speaking competition

LAHORE: All Pakistani students have qualified for the global round of WeVoi, scoring above the 60th percentile, said a press release.

WeVoi is an international public speaking competition for young people around the world. It gives them the opportunity to speak their mind and make a change through their voice. There were two rounds of the competition: the national and the global round. All Pakistani students in the youngster, teen, and junior WeVoi categories, will now compete on the global stage. Eye on Ivy, a student consultancy firm, is the first organisation that has brought this international competition to Pakistan. The topic that the contestants were to speak of in the National Round was: An Ideal World. The top three speakers in the Teen WeVoi national category were Syeda Ghazala Gillani (SICAS girls), Yusuf Moazzam (Lahore Grammar School), and Muhammad Moiz Nasir (Karachi Grammar School). The top three speakers for the Junior WeVOI national category were Fatima Khan (SICAS), Sereen Yusuf (TNS Beaconhouse), and Zayna Ahsan (Learning Alliance). The top three speakers for the youngster WeVoi category were Mushyam Khan (SICAS), Aiza Aqeel (SICAS), and Zainab Saddique (SICAS).