PPP demands resignation of aviation minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday demanded the resignation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on the confiscation of PIA plane in Malaysia. While reacting on reports of confiscation of PIA plane in Malaysia, Information Secretary PPP, Shahzia Atta Marri said, “The confiscation of PIA plane in Malaysia is denigration of Pakistan and it is a clear proof that the prime minister is incompetent for running the government affairs.” She said this ‘puppet government’ has defamed Pakistan all over the world. “It is shameful for the government that it did not pay the dues resulting in confiscation of the plane,” she added. She said the ‘selected-government’ insulted the pilots before and now it was hurting the national carrier itself.

Shazia Marri said a conspiracy was being hatched to usurp the national assets by defaming the national carrier. “The incompetent prime minister is destroying everything in the country," she added.

In the meanwhile, the PPP MNA Dr Nafisa Shah said the PTI has admitted to receiving foreign funding from shady donors. “The PTI statement about foreign funding in the Election Commission of Pakistan is admission of receiving money illegally,” Shah said in a statement.

Dr Nafisa Shah said the PTI’s narrative is just a joke that it has received these illegal funding through its agents and the PTI is not responsible for these funds. “On whose directives the agents kept receiving these illegal funding and who spent these funds,” she asked.

She demanded the ECP to announce its verdict against PTI in this foreign funding case because after the admission of receiving illegal funds, the PTI has proved to be a party funded by illegal money.