Asfandyar demands removal of aviation minister for Malaysia incident

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali on Friday expressed concern over the holding back of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft in Malaysian over a legal dispute, saying that not only the selected, but the selectors were equally responsible for the Pakistan’s embarrassment at the international level. He also demanded the removal of the federal minister concerned and other officials for causing embarrassment to Pakistan.

In a statement, he said that perhaps Pakistan had become the first country in the world whose plane had been held back over a lease related issue. The ANP leader said that the incumbent rulers had embarrassed Pakistan at the international level for which not only the selected, but the selectors were equally responsible.

He said that it was the height of negligence as first the PIA was maligned through the fake degrees of its pilots and now this issue had added insult to injury. Asfandyar said that all the national entities including the Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Steel Mills and others, were in crisis due to the incompetence of the rulers.