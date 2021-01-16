Zero-waste target yet to be achieved

LAHORE:Once again the claim of bringing Lahore to the zero-waste level was not achieved by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), which started a special cleaning operation in the city five days earlier.

The residents of a number of city localities especially middle and lower middle class areas remained waiting for LWMC’s vehicles to come and lift waste but they kept on waiting.

Heaps of garbage remained on various city roads as the backlog remained increasing and the city continuously generating over 5000 tons of waste on daily bases. One can witness scattered solid and municipal waste in green belts of various localities including Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Township, Green Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Muslim Town and Wahdat Colony etc.

LWMC employed tractor trolleys and other vehicles to clean the city but majority of the residents said that waste was being collected once a day whereas earlier it was collected twice or thrice a day.

On the other hand, LWMC issued a press release here on Friday which stated that an awareness camp was organised at Barkat Market area in connection with a hygiene awareness campaign.

The awareness campaign was attended by President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry, CEO LWMC, Deputy CEO, GM Operations, Chief Communication Department and other officers and social mobilisers.

During the awareness campaign, hygiene awareness pamphlets were distributed among the passersby by all the participants and social mobilizers of the organisation. It quoted CEO LWMC while saying that according to the vision of the government, providing clean environment to the people of Lahore was the top priority of LWMC.

LWMC is active in providing best sanitation facilities to the citizens. He further said that as a result of special cleaning operation more than 25000 tons of garbage has been collected from the city so far. He urged the citizens to dump their waste in LWMC-installed bins instead of throwing it in open places.