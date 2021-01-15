Hashim Nadeem’s new masterpiece ready to air on Geo TV

KARACHI: Drama and film producer, story and drama writer, director, screenwriter and well-known novelist Hashim Nadeem is a famous Pakistani author, whose novels are still etched in people's minds.

The good news for the viewers is that the well-known Pakistani novelist has once again created a drama for his famous novel by writing a drama exclusively for Geo TV.

Hashim Nadeem has already given two strong drama series to Geo TV and in a matter of days the dramas have captivated the hearts of viewers not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

Drama stories set records of popularity and remained at a high level of ratings. Hashim Nadeem has so far produced 27 telefilms and 11 dramas. His most popular novels are "Bachpan Ka December, Abdullah, Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

In recognition of his outstanding writing, the government of Pakistan awarded him the "Pride of Performance". Pakistan's greatest writer has dramatically adapted his biggest novel for Pakistan's largest entertainment channel at the behest of the public, under the supervision of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, reputable names in the entertainment industry.

Under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment", it will be beautifully crafted and presented in the form of a play. All the preparations for airing that mega serial are also complete. This mega serial will soon be aired on the most watched entertainment channel in Pakistan ‘Geo TV’.

The new masterpiece of the writer Hashim Nadeem is very unique and touching. Feroz Khan and Iqra Aziz, the most popular romantic duo in the entertainment industry, are playing the lead roles in their new serial, however renowned director Syed Wajahat Hussain directed the new play with such skill that you will not be able to miss a single scene of this series.