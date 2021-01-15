US to punish bad behaviour on flights

Ag AFP

NEW YORK: Facing an increase in unruly passengers over mask requirements and violence in Washington, US air safety authorities have announced tougher penalties for bad behaviour on board.

Under the new policy, which will be in place through March 30, the Federal Aviation Administration will pursue legal action against unruly passengers, the agency announced Wednesday night. The previous policy had been to employ warnings and civil penalties.

“Passengers who interfere with, physically assault, or threaten to physically assault aircraft crew or anyone else on an aircraft face stiff penalties, including fines of up to $35,000 and imprisonment,” the FAA said. “This dangerous behaviour can distract, disrupt, and threaten crewmembers’ safety functions.”