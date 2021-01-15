New trail on Margallas opens today

Islamabad : The eight kilometers long Trail 4 on the Margalla Hills is set for inauguration after rehabilitation.

Special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin will formally open the trail near the Monkey Point on Damn-e-Koh Road to the people today (Friday) during a special ceremony to be attended by Capital Development Authority chairman and Islamabad's chief commissioner Aamer Ali Ahmed as well.

According to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, the trail was abandoned and not known to the residents, especially hikers and nature lovers.

Its rehabilitation will reduce the influx of visitors to Trail 3 and Trail 5.

Trail 4 is eight kilometers long and located 3,950 feet above sea level and comprises a narrow path and conventional natural track.