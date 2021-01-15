close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2021

Court moved against schools re-opening

Lahore

January 15, 2021

LAHORE:A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the federal government’s decision to reopen educational institutions across the country on January 18 amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The petitioner advocate Syed Faisal Miran said in the petition that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was proving to be more dangerous yet the government had decided to put the lives of the students in danger. Faisal Miran requested the court to bar the federal government from opening educational institutions without taking proper measures to safeguard pupils against the highly contagious disease.

