Workers rally against proposed privatisation

LAHORE:Thousands of electricity workers observed “Protest Day” all over the country on Thursday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA against the proposed privatisation of national electricity distribution and thermal power houses.

Thousands of workers held a protest rally outside Punjab Assembly Hall, here, carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands. General Secretary of the union Khurshid Ahmed, Haji Younas, Osama Tariq, Liaqat Ali and others spoke on the occasion.

General Secretary of the union Khurshid Ahmed said that electricity was being run in the public sector while the private sector was being governed for profit. That is the reason Quaid-e-Azam had declared that those industries providing basic need to the nation would be run under public sector like electricity. He demanded the government hold bilateral dialogue with the working class instead of privatising the national public utility providing electricity to almost 30 million consumers. He demanded the government review the proposed privatisation of electricity and raise its productivity by encouraging the dedicated employees. By a resolution, the rally passed the demand against privatisation.