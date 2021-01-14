Man gunned down over old enmity in Shahdara

LAHORE: A man was gunned down over old enmity in Ferozwala Kutchery, Shahdara. He had come to appear before a court in a murder case. Another man was left injured in the incident. The victim Shaukat was nominated in a murder case and had come to Ferozwala Kutchery to appear before a court. As he reached the court premises, two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted him and resorted to indiscriminate firing. As a result, two persons, Farooq and Shaukat sustained bullet injuries. Shaukat died on the spot while Farooq was admitted to a hospital. A police team reached the crime scene on information and removed the body to morgue for autopsy. They also collected forensic evidence and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses.