Advice sought from NCOC for calling NA session

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat has asked the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to take appropriate steps after seeking advice of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for holding of NA session in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCOC has been asked to give its opinion how to call a session since NA has to fulfil its obligatory 130 days in the 3rd parliamentary year of the incumbent National Assembly.

It further mentioned that till date NA had met only for 23 days. Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheeruddin Babar Awan and Chief Whip in the a National Assembly/Special Assistant to Prime Minister in Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar met National Assembly Speaker in Islamabad, last week and discussed the summoning of NA session. They apprised the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser about the important legislative agenda, pending before the assembly for passage.