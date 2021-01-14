Tree plantation in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Parks and Horticulture Authority Wednesday completed planting of more than 2,000 shady trees in the city to minimise temperature. Talking to reporters, PHA Director General Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas said he visited all routes of proposed visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and reviewed greenery there.