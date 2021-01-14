close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 14, 2021

Tree plantation in Multan

National

 
January 14, 2021

MULTAN: The Parks and Horticulture Authority Wednesday completed planting of more than 2,000 shady trees in the city to minimise temperature. Talking to reporters, PHA Director General Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas said he visited all routes of proposed visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and reviewed greenery there.

Latest News

More From Pakistan