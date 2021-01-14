PM promises Usama Satti’s father of justice

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan on Wednesday assured the family of Usama Satti — a young man killed in a controversial police encounter — of justice, as his father called on the Prime Minister here.

Usama Nadeem Satti, a resident of Islamabad, was shot dead on January 2, allegedly by five members of the police’s anti-terrorism squad in the wee hours, claiming they were chasing some robbers. Islamabad police subsequently fired the five policemen over misconduct.

The Prime Minister prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to the victim family to bear the loss. He also expressed heartfelt grief over the incident and assured provision of justice to the victim family. The incident was also discussed during the federal cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday, wherein the Prime Minister expressed his strong displeasure and annoyance over the alleged killing of the youngster by the police.

The Prime Minister was told that the joint investigation committee formed to investigate Satti’s killing had presented its report to the Interior Secretary. However, the Prime Minister expressed the resolve that a new probe would be arranged if Satti’s family members were not satisfied with the JIT’s findings.