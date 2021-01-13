PHC extends pre-arrest bail of Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday extended the bail before arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued an arrest warrant for Amir Muqam for his alleged corruption and accumulation of wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The PML-N leader had obtained bail before arrest that was extended by the PHC.

Amir Muqam on Tuesday appeared before the court again where his lawyer pleaded that his client had appeared before the investigators of NAB on January 7. The court later extended his bail and adjourned the case till the next hearing.