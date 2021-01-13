Scholarships awarded to children of fallen cops

MARDAN: The annual education scholarships were awarded to the children of martyred policemen at the police lines here.

The cheques worth more than Rs4.4 million were distributed among 123 children of the police martyrs at a ceremony.

Addressing the function, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan said that children of police martyrs should get higher education.

He added the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police made matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace to the country. He added that police martyrs would never be forgotten. “Today, peace and order in the country is due to their everlasting sacrifices,” he added.

The DPO added that the police force was providing facilities to the families of the martyred police personnel. He said that the children of the fallen cops were being given educational scholarships so that they could receive education at good schools across the district.

At the end of the ceremony, the district police office distributed cheques worth more than Rs4.4 million among the children of the fallen cops to help them get education.