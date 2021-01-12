Jawad Ahmad composes song for Indian farmers

RAWALPINDI: The farmers' protest in India has received support from many artists in the Punjab entertainment industry and also from several Bollywood stars. Many celebrities have urged the government to listen to the concerns of farmers and allay their fears, including Priyanka Chopra, Jonas. Swara Bhasker also recently attended the protest.

Now, Pakistani artist Jawad Ahmad has created a song for the farmers of the world. Titled Kisana, the song which was released in December 2020, has been viewed thousands of times on YouTube. Several reaction videos on the song have also been released.

Speaking about the song, Jawad said that a right's movement of farmers is required all over the world. He shared that the situation of peasants in Pakistan is also miserable, reported, The Times of India, reported international media. Jawad said that he made the video after seeing he farmers' movement in India which is getting recognised by farmers across the world.