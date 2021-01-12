close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
PAL chairman condoles death of Naseer Tarrabi

Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk on Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of well-known story writer, poet and intellectual Naseer Tarrabi.

The chairman in his condolence message said that the services of Naseer Tarrabi for literature and knowledge cannot be forgotten. He said the writer achieved national and international prominence in linguistic research and criticism along with various prose genres, novels and essays. Chairman said that his book ‘Lareeb’ has been rewarded with Allama Iqbal award by PAL in 2017. He said that Naseer Tarrabi was a shining beacon of knowledge and literature.

