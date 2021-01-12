Woman â€˜killed by in-lawsâ€™

A woman was tortured to death allegedly by her in-laws at her house in Ali Muhammad Brohi Goth in Ibrahim Hyderi on Monday.

The deceased was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as 22-year-old Kulsoom, wife of Saleem, a rickshaw driver. The Ibrahim Hyderi police said that the parents of the woman claimed that she had been tortured to death by her in-laws. The deceased was the mother of a one-year-old daughter. SHO Chaudhry Shahid said scratch marks were found on her neck, suggesting that she might have been killed.