PDMEA demands zero rating for textile chain in textile policy

KARACHI: Chairman, Pakistan Denim Manufacturers and Exporters Association, (PDEMA), Shoaib Majeed, has supported the demand of the Advisor to the PM on Commerce, Abdul Razzak Dawood, for zero rating regime of the textile chain in National Textile Policy 2020-25, which would give quantum jump in country’s exports.

The Chairman, PDMEA, has also endorsed the statements of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association, (PRGMEA), for restoration of zero rating for textile sector, which would act as catalyst to enhance the exports. Majeed said we should in cash the opportunities of new export orders diverted towards Pakistan from India and Bangladesh. He requested to the prime minister & advisor on commerce to accept the long awaited demand of the exporters, which would ease their cash flow to get new orders.