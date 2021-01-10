Mach massacre: Hazaras bury slain coal miners

ISLAMABAD: The funeral prayers of the coal miners executed in Balochistan's Mach last week were offered on Saturday after nearly a week-long sit-in by the Hazaras community in the provincial capital. The miners were laid to rest in the Hazara Town graveyard. A large number of people gathered for the burial of the miners.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and other Hazara leaders were at the cemetery.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and Special Assistant to PM Zulfiqar Bukhari, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau, provincial minister Mir Arif Jan Muhammad and other government officials also attended the funeral prayers. MWM's Allama Hashim Mousavi offered the funeral prayers of the miners.

Ten colliers were killed and four others were seriously injured on Sunday after armed men attacked them at a coal field in Balochistan's Bolan district. The coal miners, according to police, were taken to nearby mountains where they were shot.