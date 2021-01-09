FIA busts gang hacking data of police

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency has busted a gang involved in selling CDRs, Nadra details and hacking data of Punjab Police on Friday.

An official said an enquiry was registered upon receipt of a source report submitted by Sub Inspector Shiraz Ahmad about a gang involved in hacking, buying and selling of CDR, family tree, etc via WhatsApp groups and sale of fake SIMs.

An official said it was learnt from the reliable sources that the persons are present at a restaurant in Peshawar.

A raiding party was constituted and raid conducted with the help of local police.

Initial examination of the mobile phones seized from the alleged revealed that CDR, ownerships and NADRA records were being sold on WhatsApp.

Imran Mehmood Butt was using a UK number 00447907928638 and Jazz accounts in the name of Razia Mai, Jamala Bibi and Amera Bibi to receive money.

Shoaib Nawaz admitted during interrogation that he had hacked email accounts of officers of Punjab Police to gain access to data from mobile companies.

Samiullah revealed that he is the creator of different WhatsApp groups through which he was selling ownership details, CDRs, location against mobile numbers and NADRA details.

During the initial examination of the mobile phone seized from Imran Mehmood Butt of Taxila, it was revealed that he was involved in selling location data against mobile numbers on WhatsApp.

An examination of the mobile phone seized from Ehsan Ullah of Chak Bandi, Sargodha revealed that he was selling ownership, CDR, and location against mobile numbers.

The official said that during initial examination of the mobile phone seized from Humayun Khurshid of Faisalabad, it was revealed that he sold CDRs and NADRA details via WhatsApp.