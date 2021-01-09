close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2021

Nawaz directs PML-N to participate in protests

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif has directed his party leaders and workers to fully support protests being organised against the killing of Hazara community members in every city.

In a statement on Friday, he said the PML-N fully supported the Hazara community in the time of need.

He also condemned the brutal killing of the innocent people and directed the party leadership and workers across the country to actively participate in the protests in their respective cities. "It has also been decided to take the issue of the martyrs of the Hazara community to the PDM platform," he said and directed former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to contact PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders immediately and device a strategy for the situation.

Latest News

More From Top Story