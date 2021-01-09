Another plea filed with IHC against PTV head, others

ISLAMABAD: Another petition has been filed with the Islamabad High Court against the appointment of Chairman PTV Naeem Bokhari and other top officials.

Justice Aamer Farooq has forwarded the plea to Chief Justice Athar Minallah for hearing, as a similar petition is already filed with the court.

Petitioner Shamas Iqbal through his lawyer requested the court to declare the appointment of chairman PTV illegal as it was made in violation of the verdicts of Supreme Court and High Court.

The petitioner has challenged the appointment of Chairman PTV Naeem Bokhari, Actin MD/CEO Ms Shaheera Shahid, Deputy MD/CEO Col (R) Hassan Imad Muhammadi, Director (Admin & Personnel) Asad Ahmed Jaspal, Director Asghar Nadeem Syed, and Director Waseem Raza Syed.