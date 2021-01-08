CTD nabs three terrorists in Sargodha raid

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, along with sensitive agencies, conducted a raid in Tehsil Sahiwal of district Sargodha and arrested three terrorists.

The arrested terrorists identified as Aslam Hussain, Baharat Khan and Muhammad Ali belonged to proscribed organization Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan (SMP). The raiding team recovered parts of IED, including explosive material, detonators, and safety fuse from their possession.

The CTD Punjab and a sensitive agency were jointly working on an international network of terrorists, active in Sargodha region for some time. The network belonged to SMP. The mastermind of the network had been directing the network from a neighbouring country. The network was planning to kill leadership of the opposite sect. Main aim of the terrorists was to commit terrorism in order to spread violent sectarianism in the country and to create chaos.

On January 6, the CTD team Sargodha and sensitive agency officers got credible source information that two terrorists were on their way to kill the leadership of the opposite sect.

The CTD team tried to stop them at Luqman Canal on Kot Momin Road, in district Sargodha. The terrorists opened fire on the CTD team. The CTD took precautions and arrested the terrorists Musharraf Abbas alias Bawaji and Ameerbaaz alias Shahid. Explosives and parts of and IED (Improvised Explosive Device), a rifle, a pistol and ammunition were recovered from them.

On initial questioning, they divulged information about their network consisting of seven terrorists. They further disclosed information about their plans to kill various leaders of the opposite sect. An FIR against them was registered in Police Station CTD Sargodha. On their disclosures, raids were conducted at various places. In afternoon of 6th January, a raid was conducted in Grot Chowk, city Joharabad district Khushab. Two terrorists were arrested. The terrorists were identified as Niaz Abbas and Adeel Abbas. A hand grenade, a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol, ammunition and funds were recovered from their possession. An FIR was registered against them in Police Station CTD Sargodha.

The CTD spokesman said that with the arrest of these seven terrorists, a big terrorist plot has been disrupted. If the plan had succeeded, violent sectarian clashes might have erupted.

In the initial investigation, it was revealed that their mastermind was Mehmood Iqbal alias Mesam caste Baloch. He is staying in the neighbouring country. The intelligence agency of that country has been providing finances to this network for purchasing weapons and explosives for the terrorist activities. Interpol will be approached to arrest the mastermind from the neighbouring country. More disclosures are expected from the terrorists.