No compromise on accountability: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Affairs Dr Shehbaz Gill called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House here on Thursday.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said January, February and March will come but PTI will remain in power till 2023. With resignations of the PDM, not the government, but the opposition members will lose their assembly membership, the governor said.

Ch Sarwar and Dr Shahbaz Gill discussed various issues including political and government affairs and suggested that the PDM should wait for the 2023 general elections. The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not back down from transparent and impartial accountability.

“The solution to problems is dialogue, not long marches and sit-ins. In any case, the government will fulfill its responsibility to uphold the rule of law and the constitution. People stand with the government’s narrative of progress and development not that of the opposition. Pakistan is moving forward successfully today which is not being tolerated by the opponents and no compromise will be made on transparent accountability, the governor said. Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign nor will there be elections before 2023.

The agenda of PDM is not the protection of national interests but only self-interests. The government will not be intimidated by the opposition’s rallies, he said. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar met Machh massacre protesters outside Governor House here on Thursday. Along with Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and others, the governor expressed solidarity with the protesters. He on the occasion announced going to Quetta to express solidarity with the Hazara community. He said terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan and operation will be carried out against terrorists and their facilitators. The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to Quetta soon to offer condolence with the Hazara community.

He said he will also go to Quetta to offer condolence with the affected families on behalf of people of Punjab. He said he strongly condemned the terrorist incident and 22 crore Pakistanis stand with Hazara community in their grief. The governor said terrorists are enemy of peace and humanity and the whole nation stands united with Pak Army against them.

Nefarious designs of terrorists will be thwarted, he added. He said terrorists and their facilitators will also be eliminated. The governor while appreciating Hazara community said he salutes them as despite the incidents of terrorism they are playing their role in development and prosperity of the country. He lauded the role of religious scholars in interfaith harmony and peace.