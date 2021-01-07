Three infants die in Tharparkar

SUKKUR: Three infants died in Tharparkar due to various diseases, sources in Mithi Civil Hospital said on Wednesday.

Confirming the death of three infants, the hospital administration said the three infants ranging in age from 3 months, 2 months and a newborn were suffering from different diseases. According to the Tharparkar Health Department, the infants belonged to remote rural areas.

According to the provincial health department, over 50 children were being treated at the Thar Hospital. Every year, over 1,000 children die due to malnutrition, other complications and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote desert region, the health department added.