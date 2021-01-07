Indian-funded terrorism in Balochistan

A former Indian Army officer, some six months ago, openly threatened on live television that there would be attacks on Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan and that they would be harmed. The officer, known for his overt contacts with Indian intelligence RAW, boasted that he had all the contacts with Baloch separatists in Pakistan and he was in touch with them almost every day. He also claimed that India will support these separatists in getting an independent Balochistan.

Since the claim, there have been several attacks on Pakistani military personnel in the province. Seven soldiers were recently martyred in a gun attack on Frontier Corps in Harnai district of Balochistan. The terrorist fire raid targeted an FC post located in Shahrag area of Harnai. Before that incident, 14 security officials, including seven Frontier Corps personnel, were martyred in a terrorist attack in Gwadar district. The attack was carried out by terrorist organisation Baloch Raji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS). In May 2020, seven soldiers were martyred in two separate incidents in Balochistan.

Major Gaurav Arya, a representative of Indian intelligence apparatus, does not hide his country’s support for Baloch sub-nationalists and efforts to destablise Pakistan.

In fact, Indian newspapers have been openly admitting about New Delhi’s support to Baloch militants. The Hindu has reported that Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) commanders have been seeking “medical treatment in India’s hospitals, often under disguise or with fake identity.” The paper revealed that a Baloch militant commander, reported to be in-charge of Khuzdar city, was stationed in New Delhi for undergoing treatment, for at least six months in 2017. BLA commander Aslam Baloch alias Achu also visited India and was treated there. In 2015, The Hindu confirmed the presence of Balaach Pardili, a representative of Balochistan Liberation Organisation (BLO), in India for the past six years. The boarding, lodging and medical treatment of Baloch sub-nationalists and identified terrorists is borne by the Indian government through its intelligence agencies. There is a large network of Indian intelligence taking care of “Baloch assets” in India, which has had also on its support system Naela Quadri Baloch and her son Mazdak Dilshad Baloch. India is also supporting Brahamdagh Bugti, who fled to Switzerland in 2010 but his request for political asylum was rejected as Swiss authorities found he was linked to incidents of terrorism, violence and militant activities in Pakistan.

The Modi government is encouraging the Indian media to highlight sometimes real, but mostly fake reports, about Balochistan. Therefore, the Indian media talks about alleged “deep-rooted and festering political, economic and human rights problems of Balochistan”, highlights militant attacks and bomb blasts in the province and runs articles that try to shed light on Pakistan's so-called Balochistan problem.

In a video, Indian Navy’s ex-commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, while admitting his role in terror-related activities in Pakistan, had admitted: “My purpose was to hold meetings with the Baloch insurgents and carry out activities with their collaboration. These activities have been of criminal nature, leading to the killing of or maiming of Pakistani citizens.”

He explicitly narrated that the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was involved in a separatist movement in Pakistan. “I realise during this process that RAW is involved in activities related to the Baloch liberation movement within Pakistan and the region around it.”

Mostly, the Indian terrorism in Balochistan is carried out through Indian consulates in Afghanistan along the Pak-Afghan border, which act as hubs of terrorism. Here, visiting Indian armed forces and intelligence officials, besides those posted there, supervise terrorist activities in Pakistan.

However, with the massive efforts of Foreign Office and the ISPR, besides Pakistani media, the world is slowly but surely realising the extent of Indian involvement in Balochistan.