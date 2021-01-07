Minister for improving seed quality

LAHORE : Research on seed technology is an important need of the hour and it is the responsibility of the Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) to provide technical support to seed companies, said provincial minister here Wednesday.

We can improve the seed quality by developing high yielding diseases resistant lines, said Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi while presiding over a meeting on the occasion of his visit to the new office building of Punjab Agricultural Research Board here at Johar Town. The minister said that PARB should invite foreign researchers to Pakistan to start training programmes for farmers. He directed to complete the recruitment process of the employees of the board as soon as possible as per the government policy.

He also directed the Punjab Agricultural Research Board to publish the reports of its monitoring system and send them to the heads of various departments. He addressed the issues raised by the Research Board regarding seed variety and other issues. Earlier, Chief Executive Punjab Agricultural Research Board Dr Abid Mahmood briefed the minister about the establishment of PARB, its functions, powers, performance, nomination of members, formation of executive committee, current organisational structure, budget and ongoing and completed projects.