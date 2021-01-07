H-8 college gets new principal

Islamabad : Professor Dr Muhammad Khalid joined the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College (IMPC), H-8 as principal.

The post had fallen vacant after the incumbent, Prof Qasim Masood, retired on Jan 1, 2021.

Dr Muhammad Khalid previously worked as the principal at the Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), F-10/4.

Vice-principal of IMPC, H-8 Professor Atharul Islam has been appointed as the principal of IMCB, F-10/4.

Talking to college staff, the new principal of the college said he will do his best to manage and facilitate in-college, online, or hybrid learning and would provide each and everything to improve the online learning programme during the college closure.