BA/BSc exams from Feb 4

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Examination Department on Tuesday evening announced that BA/B.Sc and Associate Degree Part-I Annual examinations will commence from February 04, 2021. A notification in this regard was issued late Tuesday evening which was widely shared on social media. The university’s Public Relations Department was, however, totally unaware of the development. As per the date sheet the exam will continue till February 18, 2021. It is pertinent to mention here that the exams were postponed because of second closure of education institutions in the wake of second wave of COVID-19.