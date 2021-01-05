KU displays open merit admission list

Karachi University on Monday displayed a list of successful candidates who had applied for admissions 2021 on open merit.

According to Directorate of Admissions incharge Dr Saima Akhtar, the successful candidates can check their results on the web portal and download and fill their enrollment forms and fee vouchers from their online admission portal.

She said that students should submit a coloured printout of their enrollment forms.

The candidates are directed to visit the KU Gymnasium Hall with original marks sheets of their past exams, a character certificate, a copy of the Computerised National Identity Card, a copy of matriculation and intermediate certificates or mark sheets, original migration certificate/equivalence certificate (where applicable), a scanned copy of the paid admission fee voucher should also be attached on the web portal.

Dr Saima Akhtar said the fees would be collected from January 6 to 15, 2021, and as per the governmentâ€™s instruction regarding Covid-19, while two days are allocated for every candidate for the fee submission and those dates are also mentioned on the candidateâ€™s fee voucher.

She added that candidates are directed to submit their fee within the allocated days and the admission fee would only be deposited at the United Bank Limited KU Campus Branch Counter at Gymnasium Hall.

She mentioned that no other bank or UBL branch had been authorised to collect the form and fee from the candidates.

Dr Saima Akhtar informed that candidates have to visit the admission committee counter, which has been set up at the KU Gymnasium, to verify the documents, after which students would be able to submit their cash fees and enrollment form.

All students and their parents are directed to observe the standard operating procedures announced by the government for limiting the spread of the coronavirus.