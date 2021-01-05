Lungs screening machines installed at LGH

LAHORE : With the efforts of Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar and Prof Dr Khalid Waheed, two modern machines worth more than Rs10 million (video Ploroscope, video Bronchoscope) for lungs screening, respiratory diseases, treatment and tests have been donated to LGH by philanthropists.

These machines have been installed at the Department of Chest & Sleep where Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar while speaking at the inaugural function said that the provision of these modern machines in the Department of Pulmonology is no less than a revolution as now due to these equipment lungs diseases will be diagnosed with a camera which will be a breath of fresh air to save the lives of poor and needy patients suffering from respiratory diseases. Prof Muhammad Moin, Prof Khalid Waheed, Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Judat Saleem, Prof Muhammad Hanif, Dr Abdul Aziz, MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Javed Asghar Magsi, Dr Abdul Aziz and Dr Irfan Malik were also present. On this occasion, Head of Department of Pulmonology, Prof Dr Khalid Waheed said that for the first time in LGH the lungs' membrane will be examined by video camera.